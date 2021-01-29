UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Belgium Inspects Vaccine Plant At EU Request

Sumaira FH 6 minutes ago Fri 29th January 2021 | 12:20 AM

Belgium inspects vaccine plant at EU request

Brussels, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th Jan, 2021 ) :Belgian health officials inspected a plant producing AstraZeneca's Covid-19 vaccine Thursday, amid a dispute with the European Commission over delayed deliveries.

A spokeswoman for Belgium's Federal Agency for Medicines and Health Products (AFMHPS) said the visit to the site in Seneffe took place at the request of the European Commission.

"We are now examining documents and data," Ann Eeckhout told AFP.

The plant is at the centre of a fierce row between the European Commission and Anglo-Swedish group AstraZeneca over a delay in the supply of millions of doses of Coronavirus vaccine to EU governments.

The company has said production issues have slowed promised deliveries meant to be in place once approval is granted for use in the EU, expected on Friday.

An official from the office of Belgian Health Minister Frank Vandenbroucke said the probe was to see if the delay "is indeed due to a production problem at the Belgian site".

"As the procedure in such cases requires, the inspection is carried out in collaboration with other countries, in order to ensure transparency and objectivity," the official said, referring to "Dutch, Italian and Spanish experts".

The Seneffe site produces vaccines under licence to AstraZeneca. It is operated by US firm ThermoFisher, which took over after buying it from French former owner NovaSep on January 15.

Despite the EU delivery shortfall, AstraZeneca has continued to supply the UK government under a separate contract while warning that "glitches" in its EU plants were behind the delays in Europe.

But the European Commission has branded the excuses "unacceptable" and has demanded transparency over its shipments of doses out of EU plants.

Brussels says its contract with AstraZeneca provided that the British plants would be part of the European supply chain and insists that delivery volumes be respected.

Related Topics

Europe Company Visit United Kingdom Belgium SITE January From Government Million Coronavirus

Recent Stories

Improving quality of digital life is key to reinfo ..

2 hours ago

EU agency recommends 3 weeks between Pfizer/BioNTe ..

6 minutes ago

Escaped caimans captured after scaring Paraguayan ..

6 minutes ago

Yasir strikes late to put Pakistan in charge again ..

6 minutes ago

Critic of Guinea's President Conde gets 11-month j ..

6 minutes ago

Ravi City project likely to bring in $7.6 b revenu ..

35 minutes ago

More Stories From Miscellaneous

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.