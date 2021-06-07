Belgium, Italy punch last tickets to Tokyo Olympics at FIBA 3x3 Universality Olympic qualifying tournament

BUDAPEST, June 6 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Jun, 2021 ) :-- The Italian women's and Belgian men's teams earned the last two tickets to the Olympic 3x3 basketball debut in Tokyo following the FIBA 3x3 Universality Olympic qualifying tournament in Debrecen, Hungary between June 4 and 6.

In the women's category, Italy secured their spot thanks to a buzzer-beater by Rae Lin D'Alie in a hard-fought 13-12 victory over Hungary in the final.

France, the United States, and Japan had qualified at the FIBA 3x3 Olympic qualifying tournament in Graz, Austria last week.

China, the Russian Olympic Committee, Romania, and Mongolia had qualified for the Olympics based on their FIBA 3x3 federation rankings on November 1, 2019.

On the men's side, powered by Thibaut Vervoort's nine points, Belgium defeated hosts Hungary 21-14 in the final.

Belgium joins Latvia, Poland, and the Netherlands, who earned their tickets last weekend in Graz, and also Serbia, the Russian Olympic Committee, China, and Japan, who had secured their spots based on the FIBA 3x3 federation rankings on November 1, 2019.