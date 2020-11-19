UrduPoint.com
Belgium, Italy Reach Nations League Finals

Thu 19th November 2020



Leuven, Belgium, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th Nov, 2020 ) :Belgium cruised past Denmark 4-2 in Leuven on Wednesday to book a place at next year's Nations League finals, with Romelu Lukaku scoring twice, while Italy beat Bosnia and Herzegovina to also qualify.

Roberto Martinez's world-number-one-ranked Belgians only had to avoid defeat to qualify from Group A2 but secured a finals spot in style.

Lukaku has now scored 17 goals in his last 14 international games after his second-half double.

Italy needed a win in Sarajevo to be sure of progress from Group A1, but had little trouble in beating Bosnia 2-0.

Andrea Belotti scored the opening goal, with Sassuolo's Domenico Berardi netting for the second straight game.

Belgium and Italy join world champions France and Spain in qualifying for next October's finals.

