Belgium make three changes for Morocco World Cup clash

Doha, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Nov, 2022 ) :Belgium coach Roberto Martinez made three changes to his side for Sunday's World Cup game against Morocco, knowing victory would secure a last-16 place.

The Red Devils rode their luck in a 1-0 opening win over Canada and Martinez reacted by replacing Youri Tielemans in midfield with Everton's Amadou Onana.

Thomas Meunier takes the place of Leander Dendoncker at the back, with in-form Leicester defender Wout Faes again left out.

Thorgan Hazard gets his first start of the tournament at wing-back.

Morocco boss Walid Regragui named an unchanged XI after an impressive performance in their 0-0 draw with 2018 World Cup runners-up Croatia.

Canada take on Croatia in the day's other Group F match later.

Starting line-ups: Belgium (3-4-3) Thibaut Courtois; Thomas Meunier, Toby Alderweireld, Jan Vertonghen; Thorgan Hazard, Amadou Onana, Axel Witsel, Timothy Castagne; Kevin De Bruyne, Eden Hazard (capt), Michy Batshuayi Coach: Roberto Martinez (ESP) Morocco (4-3-3) Yassine Bounou; Achraf Hakimi, Nayef Aguerd, Romain Saiss (capt), Noussair Mazraoui; Sofyan Amrabat, Azzedine Ounahi, Selim Amallah; Hakim Ziyech, Sofiane Boufal, Youssef En-Nesyri Coach: Walid Regragui (MAR) Referee: Cesar Arturo Ramos (MEX)