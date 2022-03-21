UrduPoint.com

Belgium Mourns After Car Kills Six In Carnival Crash

Muhammad Irfan Published March 21, 2022 | 02:00 AM

Belgium mourns after car kills six in carnival crash

La Louvière, Belgium, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Mar, 2022 ) :Belgium mourned on Sunday after a car ploughed into a crowd of early morning carnival-goers, killing six people and injuring dozens of others as authorities ruled out an act of terrorism.

The tragedy took place around 5:00 am (0400 GMT) as the carnival of Strepy-Bracquegnies, a district in the former coal-mining town of La Louviere, was getting under way.

"At this stage of the investigation, we know that a vehicle slammed into a group (of carnival goers) and that there are six dead and 26 injured, including 10 people whose life is in danger," prosecutor Damien Verheyen told reporters at the town's city hall.

Investigators said the suspects were born in 1988 and 1990 and came from La Louviere, a town near the French border in Belgium's rust belt, and were not known to authorities for similar acts.

Chief prosecutor Christian Henry said that the two were coming from a nightclub "and had just dropped off another person just before the events".

Blood test results were expected on Monday and "will allow us to say if they have consumed drugs," he told RTBF news.

"Nothing goes in the direction of radicalism or extremism", he added.

- From 'Folklore to horror' - Belgian towns and villages host many street carnivals around the season of Lent, with the parades in Binche and Aalst the best known internationally.

Like Binche, the carnival of Strepy-Bracquegnies involves participants dressed up as "Gilles", extravagantly attired comical figures who are "called out" to the parade in the early hours.

La Louviere mayor Jacques Gobert said there were 150 to 200 people participating in the carnival's pre-dawn prologue, including the "Gilles" in their garb.

When they reached a road, "a car coming from behind at high speed literally pulverised a large number of people," he said at the news conference.

Witnesses described a horrific scene of a car that drove into a group of carnival-goers that included children.

Fabrice Collignon, a Belgian tv presenter, told AFP the procession was joyfully under way when in a "snap of the fingers we went from fun and folklore to absolute horror." The car seemed to "deliberately enter into the pack," said Collignon.

Another witness, Theo, told RTBF news he saw a car that moved "very fast and didn't brake".

- 'Day of mourning' - Belgian Prime Minister Alexander De Croo and other ministers rushed to the scene along with Belgium's King Philippe, who met first responders in the Strepy-Bracquegnies sports hall, where the morning's carnival procession began.

"It should have been a day of celebration after a difficult time. It turned into a day of mourning," De Croo told reporters, noting that the carnival was the first after two years of cancellations because of the coronavirus pandemic.

The RIAAL La Louviere football team said that one of the victims was a steward at the club and that a match scheduled later on Sunday was cancelled.

"Words fail us," the team wrote on its Facebook page.

In neighbouring France, President Emmanuel Macron "assured the Belgian prime minister of his support and friendship after this tragedy", his office said.

In February 2020, a man rammed his car through a carnival procession in Germany, injuring dozens of bystanders including children.

Germany and other countries at the time had been on high alert for car ramming attacks since December 2016, when an Islamic State group sympathiser ploughed a truck through a Christmas market leaving 12 dead.

German towns have seen several such attacks since, with most carried out by people who were found to have psychological issues.

Related Topics

Football Injured Dead Prime Minister Sports Christmas Drugs Facebook France Road Vehicle Car Germany Alert Man Belgium February December Border Sunday 2016 2020 Market National University Christian TV From Best Coronavirus

Recent Stories

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 20 March 2022

17 hours ago
 Gold Rate in Pakistan Today, 20th March 2022

Gold Rate in Pakistan Today, 20th March 2022

17 hours ago
 Turkey Believes It Should Maintain Open Dialogue W ..

Turkey Believes It Should Maintain Open Dialogue With Russia - Erdogan's Spokesm ..

1 day ago
 Russian Troops Break Through Aidar Battalion Defen ..

Russian Troops Break Through Aidar Battalion Defenses in Donetsk Region - Defens ..

1 day ago
 Football: Scottish Premiership results

Football: Scottish Premiership results

1 day ago
 Padovani the hero as Italy upset Wales to end Six ..

Padovani the hero as Italy upset Wales to end Six Nations losing streak

1 day ago

More Stories From Miscellaneous

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.

>