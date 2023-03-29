UrduPoint.com

Belgium Overpower Germany In Friendly

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published March 29, 2023 | 10:10 AM

Belgium overpower Germany in friendly

BERLIN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th Mar, 2023 ) :Two quick first-half goals paved the way for Belgium's first win over Germany since 1954 following a 3-2 away victory on Tuesday.

The Red Devils took the reins from the start and made a perfect start on the road as Kevin De Bruyne's through ball sent Yannick Carrasco, who finished the job with the opener into the roof of the net with six minutes played.

De Bruyne remained in the thick of things and kept Germany's defense busy as Romelu Lukaku doubled the lead courtesy of De Bruyne's defense-splitting pass three minutes later.

Germany couldn't keep Belgium at bay and were lucky in the 19th minute when Dodi Lukebakio failed to make it 3-0 after missing the target with only goalkeeper Marc-Andre ter Stegen to beat.

Amadou Onana should have scored two minutes later, but the midfielder could only rattle the woodwork from close range.

Germany gained a foothold into the clash as the match progressed and halved the deficit in the closing stages of the first half as Niclas Fullkrug converted a penalty to mark his sixth goal in as many outings.

After the restart, Germany turned up and created more momentum as Timo Werner pulled wide from a promising position in the 65th minute before Joshua Kimmich's long-range effort forced Belgium custodian Koen Casteels into action five minutes later.

Just when Germany seemed about to take over, Belgium restored their two-goal lead out of the blue in the 78th minute when Leandro Trossard's square pass allowed De Bruyne to finish off a counterattack with a one-timer.

Germany's resistance still wasn't broken as Serge Gnabry's solo run almost made it 3-2 in the 84th minute.

The hosts kept it going and were rewarded three minutes later when Gnabry latched onto Kevin Schade's cutback.

Hansi Flick's side pressed frenetically for an equalizer, but Belgium's defense stood firm to snatch their second straight victory under new coach Domenico Tedesco.

"We played too passively. We couldn't put pressure on Belgium where they showed no mercy in front of the target. We made too many mistakes, but we showed our will in the second half," said Germany coach Flick.

Related Topics

Road Job Germany Lead Belgium From Coach

Recent Stories

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 29 March 2023

48 minutes ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan of 24K, 22K on 29th Ma ..

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan of 24K, 22K on 29th March 2023

53 minutes ago
 Scotland stun Spain in Euro 2024 qualifier

Scotland stun Spain in Euro 2024 qualifier

8 hours ago
 President of UAE receives Ramadan well-wishers

President of UAE receives Ramadan well-wishers

8 hours ago
 Fujairah Ruler receives Ramadan well-wishers

Fujairah Ruler receives Ramadan well-wishers

8 hours ago
 Umm AL Qaiwain Ruler receives Ramadan well-wishers

Umm AL Qaiwain Ruler receives Ramadan well-wishers

9 hours ago

More Stories From Miscellaneous

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2023, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.