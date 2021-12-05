Belgium reinforces COVID-19 measures

BRUSSELS, Dec. 5 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Dec, 2021 ) --:The authorities in Belgium decided on Sunday to implement a slew of measures to take pressure off the country's healthcare system and prepare for the Omicron coronavirus variant's potential impact.

Indoor activities are now banned except for weddings, funerals and meetings in private dwellings. The face mask mandate in indoor public spaces will now apply from age six.

The Christmas break for kindergarten and Primary school students will start a week earlier, on Dec.

20.

Secondary school students will begin a hybrid program until the Christmas exams, where they will attend part of their classes online from home.

The country's so-called concertation committee met on Friday and said that people should limit social contacts as much as possible.

Under the new measures, CO2 meters will have to be installed in all classrooms, and parents are encouraged to regularly test their children for coronavirus at home.