BRUSSELS, Dec. 21 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Dec, 2020 ) :Belgium on Monday registered 2,170 new COVID-19 cases in the past 24 hours, bringing its national tally to 625,930, the public health institute Sciensano reported.

It also reported 81 new deaths, taking the country's death toll from the disease to 18,626.