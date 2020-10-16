UrduPoint.com
Belgium Shuts Restaurants For Four Weeks To Fight Virus

Fri 16th October 2020

Brussels, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Oct, 2020 ) :Belgium will close all cafes and restaurants for four weeks on Monday as it seeks to tackle a sharp rise in coronavirus cases.

The move was announced by deputy prime minister Georges Gilkinet following a meeting of the Belgian government's crisis unit.

The Brussels city region already imposed similar restrictions last week but Friday's announcement extends them nationwide.

Like many other European countries, Belgium imposed a nationwide lockdown earlier this year, which helped bring Covid-19 cases down.

But new infections -- as well as serious cases involving hospital admissions -- are rising again, prompting authorities to tighten the rules.

