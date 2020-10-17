UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Belgium Shuts Restaurants For Four Weeks To Fight Virus

Muhammad Irfan 5 minutes ago Sat 17th October 2020 | 12:00 AM

Belgium shuts restaurants for four weeks to fight virus

Brussels, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Oct, 2020 ) :Belgium will close all cafes and restaurants for four weeks on Monday as it seeks to tackle a sharp rise in coronavirus cases.

The move was announced by deputy prime minister Georges Gilkinet following a meeting of the Belgian government's crisis unit.

The Brussels city region already imposed similar restrictions last week but Friday's announcement extends them nationwide.

Gilkinet said the decision to close cafes and restaurants -- deemed high-risk venues for spreading the virus -- was taken to try to head off another full lockdown like the one Belgium enforced earlier in the year.

He warned "the situation is serious from a health point of view", and we must "prevent our healthcare system from becoming saturated".

"Our hospitals are clogged," he added."The figures are as high as they were in March when we decided on a lockdown, that's what we absolutely want to avoid".

The national lockdown helped bring cases down, but new infections -- as well as serious cases involving hospital admissions -- are rising again.

Belgium, with a population of 11.5 million, has recorded 191,959 covid cases and 10,327 deaths as of Friday.

As a result of a surge in infections in September, the rate of hospitalisations has accelerated in recent days, particularly in Brussels and Belgium's French-speaking southern provinces.

Related Topics

Prime Minister Brussels Belgium Turkish Lira March September All From Government Million Coronavirus

Recent Stories

PPP vote bank broken in Punjab: claims Ali M Khan

21 minutes ago

WHO in Contact With Vector Center on Russia's 2nd ..

1 hour ago

Court extends physical remand of Gujrat police fun ..

30 minutes ago

UN Chief Condemns Attacks on Peacekeepers in Mali, ..

1 hour ago

Lawmaker for establishing 'Bachat Bazaars' to prov ..

1 hour ago

Opposition creates fuss in National Assembly

1 hour ago

More Stories From Miscellaneous

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.