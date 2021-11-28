Belgium tightens COVID-19 rules

BRUSSELS, Nov. 28 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Nov, 2021 ) --:The authorities in Belgium announced on Sunday a slew of measures aimed at curbing the spread of COVID-19 and easing the burden on the country's healthcare system.

A maximum of six people will be allowed per table in all restaurants, bars and hotels, and the doors will have to close at 11 p.m. the latest.

Nightclubs and dancing halls will have to remain permanently closed until further notice. Indoor sporting events will continue to be allowed but without spectators or crowds.

A meeting of health ministers is scheduled to discuss plans to accelerate the rollout of booster jabs for all vaccinated people.

These latest measures will kick in on Nov. 27 and remain in force for three weeks until a further assessment is made on Dec. 15.

In the week of Nov. 16 to Nov. 22, 16,762 new infections were registered daily, a 48 percent week-on-week increase, the Sciensano public health institute said.

Currently, 3,462 people are hospitalized with COVID-19, 669 of them in intensive care units.