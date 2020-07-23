Belgium toughens mask rules as virus fears grow

Brussels, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Jul, 2020 ) :Belgium on Thursday tightened its rules on wearing facemasks, making them compulsory in outdoor markets and busy shopping areas, as fears of a resurgence of coronavirus grow.

Prime Minister Sophie Wilmes gave the order, which comes into force on Saturday, as she postponed plans to further ease Belgium's anti-coronavirus restrictions next month, Belgium has seen a worrying rise in cases since it began relaxing many of its lockdown measures, with increasing concern over new infections and hospitalisations.

Masks were already obligatory inside Belgian shops, cinemas, museums and places of worship, and citizens are supposed to limit their social contacts to a bubble of no more than 15 people per week.

But Wilmes warned that it was important to follow these rules more diligently and added that customers should use masks in bars and restaurants except when sat at tables.

"Announcing a strengthening of the rules is a hard blow for our morale, but we'd prefer to take these measures today than to regret it tomorrow," she said, "These measures are not advice, they are orders," she added.

Masks will also be mandatory in accessible areas of public buildings.

As well as the new mask rules, Wilmes said the ban on fairs and exhibitions would continue and there would not be a return to normal activities before September 1, and even then under "very strict monitoring".

Belgium saw 184 new infections per day on average last week, up by 89 percent over the previous seven days. The number of daily hospitalisations increased from 9.7 to 12.

"While the latest figures on the epidemic should not scare us, they must be taken extremely seriously," Wilmes warned.

The increase in infections was "part of the process" of lifting the lockdown, she said, but must be kept under control.

"The flipside of our regained liberties is absolute caution," she said.

"Otherwise we run the risk of having to take extremely tough measures."Some 64,627 cases have been detected in Belgium since the pandemic swept around the world, and 9,808 people have died -- three of them recorded on Wednesday.