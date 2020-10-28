UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Belgium Virus Hospitalisations Match First Wave's Peak

Muhammad Irfan 57 minutes ago Wed 28th October 2020 | 05:10 PM

Belgium virus hospitalisations match first wave's peak

Brussels, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Oct, 2020 ) :The number of people in Belgium admitted to hospital with the coronavirus has all but matched the level in the first wave of the epidemic in spring, figures showed Wednesday.

Belgium, with 11.5 million inhabitants, is now the country with the most cases per capita in the world -- if microstates such as Andorra are excluded -- passing ahead of the Czech Republic.

On Tuesday, 689 people were admitted to hospital for Covid-19 treatment, more than the previous record of 629 on March 28, according to the Sciensano public health institute.

This means that 5,554 people are currently receiving treatment, almost as many as the 5,759 who were hospitalised on April 6, when Belgium last feared its intensive care beds would run out.

On Monday, more than 100 people died, the highest figures since April 29, and total deaths in Belgium are now 11,038.

Over the past seven days, 891 new cases have been recorded per 100,000 people, while Belgium's neighbours France and The Netherlands have only 397 and 394 cases per 100,000.

The European Centre for Disease Prevention and Control has similar grim figures for Belgium, with an average of 1,400 new cases per day per 100,000 people over the past two weeks of exponential increase.

Belgium has reimposed a partial lockdown: Bars and restaurants have been closed since October 19, there are regional overnight curfews and gatherings of more than four people are banned.

The government will meet again on Friday, and Prime Minister Alexander de Croo could announce more stringent measures after talking to health experts.

Related Topics

Prime Minister World France Died Andorra Belgium Czech Republic Netherlands March April October All Government Million Coronavirus

Recent Stories

Bilawal says they will not let rigging in GB’s e ..

15 minutes ago

Infinix Pakistan Launches First Experience Store i ..

17 minutes ago

Nahyan bin Mubarak congratulates Arab, Islamic wor ..

22 minutes ago

Liquor license case: former DG Excise Gondal relea ..

26 minutes ago

NUST holds online research seminar on “The Secur ..

49 minutes ago

Al-Othaimeen Receives Italy's Special Envoy to OIC

49 minutes ago

More Stories From Miscellaneous

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.