Belgium will close 7 nuclear reactors by 2025: government source

Brussels, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Dec, 2021 ) :Belgium will shut down seven nuclear reactors by 2025 but will not close the door on new-generation nuclear technology, according to a deal reached Thursday by parties in the coalition government.

A government source told AFP the all-night negotiations included an agreement of "investments of around 100 million Euros ($113 million) on small modular reactors".

