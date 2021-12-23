Belgium Will Close 7 Nuclear Reactors By 2025: Government Source
Faizan Hashmi 7 minutes ago Thu 23rd December 2021 | 04:30 PM
Brussels, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Dec, 2021 ) :Belgium will shut down seven nuclear reactors by 2025 but will not close the door on new-generation nuclear technology, according to a deal reached Thursday by parties in the coalition government.
A government source told AFP the all-night negotiations included an agreement of "investments of around 100 million Euros ($113 million) on small modular reactors".
