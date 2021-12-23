UrduPoint.com

Belgium Will Close 7 Nuclear Reactors By 2025: Government Source

Faizan Hashmi 7 minutes ago Thu 23rd December 2021 | 04:30 PM

Belgium will close 7 nuclear reactors by 2025: government source

Brussels, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Dec, 2021 ) :Belgium will shut down seven nuclear reactors by 2025 but will not close the door on new-generation nuclear technology, according to a deal reached Thursday by parties in the coalition government.

A government source told AFP the all-night negotiations included an agreement of "investments of around 100 million Euros ($113 million) on small modular reactors".

'

Related Topics

Technology Nuclear Belgium Government Agreement Million

Recent Stories

ECP reserves verdict on petition seeking disqualif ..

ECP reserves verdict on petition seeking disqualification of Faisal Vawda

7 minutes ago
 UAE Ambassador meets Romanian Secretary of State f ..

UAE Ambassador meets Romanian Secretary of State for Global Affairs and Diplomat ..

22 minutes ago
 Kurram Tangi dam to help irrigating barren land

Kurram Tangi dam to help irrigating barren land

18 seconds ago
 Pakistan Railways to earn 32 million dollars from ..

Pakistan Railways to earn 32 million dollars from Islamabad-Tehran-Istanbul frei ..

19 seconds ago
 Govt. committed to resolve minorities problems: Sh ..

Govt. committed to resolve minorities problems: Sheikh Rashid

1 minute ago
 Anti-polio drops refusal cases register considerab ..

Anti-polio drops refusal cases register considerable drop in Peshawar

1 minute ago

More Stories From Miscellaneous

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.