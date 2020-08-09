UrduPoint.com
Belgium's Wout Van Aert Sprints To Milan-San Remo Victory

Umer Jamshaid 1 hour ago Sun 09th August 2020 | 12:00 AM

Belgium's Wout Van Aert sprints to Milan-San Remo victory

Milan, Aug 8 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Aug, 2020 ) :Belgium's Wout Van Aert won a sprint finish in the Milan-San Remo cycling 'Monument' classic race on Saturday.

The Jumbo-Visma rider pipped last year's winner Julian Alaphilippe of France on the line after the 305km race through north-western Italy.

It is the second win for Van Aert in a week having claimed the first major one-day race, the Strade Bianchi, in Tuscany.

Australian Michael Matthews of Team Sunweb finished third, two seconds behind the leading pair just ahead of Slovak Peter Sagan, of Bora-Hansgrohe in fourth.

