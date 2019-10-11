UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Belgrade's Naked 'Victor' Statue To Be Restored

Faizan Hashmi 6 minutes ago Fri 11th October 2019 | 09:50 AM

Belgrade's naked 'Victor' statue to be restored

Belgrade, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Oct, 2019 ) :Symbol of Belgrade, the "Pobednik" (Victor) statue, which has overlooked the confluence of the Danube and Sava rivers since 1928, was taken down from the city's Kalemegdan fortress Thursday to be restored.

The naked man with a square jaw and martial gaze holds a dove in one hand and a sword in another, symbolising the complex past of the volatile Balkans region.

Initially, Belgrade commissioned the statue from sculptor Ivan Mestrovic to mark the defeat of the Ottoman empire during the First Balkans War in 1912-13.

An alliance of the region's Slavs ended the five-century Ottoman domination, but Serbs and Bulgarians then fought each other over the spoils -- in the Second Balkans War.

No sooner was that over when the assassination of Archduke Franz Ferdinand of Austria sparked World War I.

Mestrovic, who had begun building the statue in Belgrade in 1914, had to leave the city because he was a citizen of the Austro-Hungarian Empire -- now an enemy and part of the Axis coalition with Germany and Italy.

After World War I ended in 1918, the original 'Victor' idea made little sense in a Serbia which suffered 1.1 million losses -- the largest relative to its population.

So the statue was held in a shed in Belgrade until 1928, the 10th anniversary of the Salonica Front military breakthrough that accelerated the defeat of the Axis forces.

Initially the statue was to be erected at Terazije, one of Belgrade's main avenues.

But the authorities faced a campaign against the nude figure being placed in downtown Belgrade.

The statue was eventually put on a column measuring 17 meters (56 feet) high atop Kalemegdan.

Related Topics

Germany Man Belgrade Alliance Austria Italy Serbia World War From Million

Recent Stories

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

31 minutes ago

Rainfall expected for coming five days

8 hours ago

Producer Price Index up 6.6 pc in Q2 - 2019

9 hours ago

Six-month deposits surge to AED182.2 bn in eight m ..

10 hours ago

UAE, Belarus accelerating consular cooperation

10 hours ago

France Urges Emergency Meeting of Anti-IS Coalitio ..

10 hours ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Miscellaneous

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.