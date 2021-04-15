UrduPoint.com
Bellingham Becomes Second-youngest Scorer In Champions League Knockouts

Faizan Hashmi 7 minutes ago Thu 15th April 2021 | 01:40 AM

Bellingham becomes second-youngest scorer in Champions League knockouts

Dortmund, Germany, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Apr, 2021 ) :Jude Bellingham became the second-youngest scorer in the history of the Champions League knockout stages with the opening goal in Wednesday's quarter-final second leg with Manchester City.

Englishman Bellingham, who is 17 years and 289 days old, curled a superb 15th-minute strike into the top corner in Dortmund to level the tie 2-2 on aggregate and put the Germans ahead on away goals.

Only one younger player has netted in a Champions League knockout tie -- Bojan Krkic, who scored for Barcelona against Schalke in April 2008 aged 17 years and 218 days.

Bellingham had scored his first Bundesliga goal for Dortmund in their 3-2 win at Stuttgart on Saturday.

He signed for Dortmund in the close season for 26 million Euros ($30 million) after impressing for English Championship side Birmingham City last campaign.

Dortmund will face Paris Saint-Germain in the semi-finals if they hold on to beat Pep Guardiola's City.

