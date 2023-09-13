Bellingham shines brightest as England inflict more pain on Scotland

(@FahadShabbir)

Glasgow, Sept 13 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Sep, 2023 ) :Jude Bellingham stole the show with a goal and assist as England extended their 24-year unbeaten run against Scotland in a 3-1 friendly win to mark the 150th anniversary of the first meeting between the nations.

Phil Foden and Harry Kane were also on target as the Three Lions tamed the roar of Hampden Park and Scotland's five-game winning streak on Tuesday.

The hosts had high hopes of a famous victory in football's oldest international fixture after impressive wins over Spain and Erling Haaland's Norway in recent months to close in on qualifying for Euro 2024.

But Scotland suffered a sobering evening as England proved a class apart.

Bellingham was the pick of Gareth Southgate's stars as the Real Madrid midfielder revelled in the number 10 role he has shone in for the Spanish giants in the early weeks of the season.

"It's just a freedom role really," said Bellingham. "I know it depends on the system we play and we've got so many amazing players to accommodate.

"The team comes first always. I really enjoyed playing in that position today." Southgate hailed the 116th clash between the sides as the renewal of a "great sporting rivalry" on the eve of the game.

However, the ugly side of the animosity between the two sets of supporters was on show even before a ball was kicked.

After the English national anthem was drowned out by a chorus of booing, a minute's silence for former Scotland manager Craig Brown was disrupted by the away fans.