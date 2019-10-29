Belt and Road Initiative game-changer for countries like Pakistan: Shaukat Aziz

BEIJING, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th Oct, 2019 ) :Former Prime Minister Shaukat Aziz has said that Belt and Road Initiative (BRI) launched by Chinese President Xi Jinping has brought tangible benefits to participating countries and it is a game-changer for countries like Pakistan.

Addressing at a parallel forum of the fourth Understanding China Conference opened in southern Chinese city of Guangzhou, he said, "BRI is a game-changer for countries like Pakistan." "Thanks to the BRI, we have a new port and domestic trains have also been improved. The initiative comes with development in areas including infrastructure, financing and after-sales service," he said, adding that hundreds of people have found jobs because of the BRI and more ships have started to come to our country.

So far, China has signed cooperation documents with more than 160 countries and international organizations on the initiative.

With the fast growth of the BRI, China has boosted market-oriented cooperation with relevant countries to upgrade their industrial structure.

From 2013 to 2018, the trade volume between China and other countries along the Belt and Road surpassed 6 trillion U.S. Dollars and China's investment in those countries exceeded 90 billion dollars.

"Though proposed by China, the opportunities and achievements brought by the BRI are shared by the world," said Zhao Ai, executive vice president of the China Society of Economic Reform.

"The cooperation among BRI countries has opened up new space for world economic growth, built a new platform for international trade and investment and contributed to the improvement of the global governance system," he said.

APP/asg Get Outlook for Android