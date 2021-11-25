UrduPoint.com

Belt And Road Initiative Transforming Kenya's Development Space: Report

Umer Jamshaid 1 minute ago Thu 25th November 2021 | 03:20 PM

Belt and Road Initiative transforming Kenya's development space: report

NAIROBI, Nov. 25 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Nov, 2021 ) --:The Belt and Road Initiative (BRI), proposed by China eight years ago, is transforming Kenya's development space in a profound way, said a report released Thursday.

According to the report by Africa Policy Institute, a pan-African think tank, since the BRI was proposed in 2013, China has supported modern infrastructure projects such as railways, roads, ports, dams, industries, digital connectivity which has injected vitality into Kenya's growth.

"In less than a decade, Kenya has a brand new 670-kilometer modern Standard Gauge Railway (SGR) connecting the port of Mombasa and the inland (dry) port of Naivasha," said the report, titled "shared prosperity: tracking the belt and road initiative in Kenya, 2018-2021."

Related Topics

Africa China Road Naivasha Mombasa Kenya Tank

Recent Stories

UAE announces 77 new COVID-19 cases, 88 recoveries ..

UAE announces 77 new COVID-19 cases, 88 recoveries, and no deaths in last 24 hou ..

6 minutes ago
 Parliamentary Work is long journey of achievements ..

Parliamentary Work is long journey of achievements aiming to implement leadershi ..

21 minutes ago
 Hina pervaiz Butt moves resolution on provincial p ..

Hina pervaiz Butt moves resolution on provincial posts and services

56 minutes ago
 Czech Prezident Zeman Discharged From Prague Centr ..

Czech Prezident Zeman Discharged From Prague Central Military Hospital - Reports

46 minutes ago
 Eight killed in Al-Shabaab-claimed bombing in Soma ..

Eight killed in Al-Shabaab-claimed bombing in Somalia capital

46 minutes ago
 U.S. agricultural futures fall

U.S. agricultural futures fall

46 minutes ago

More Stories From Miscellaneous

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.