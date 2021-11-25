NAIROBI, Nov. 25 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Nov, 2021 ) --:The Belt and Road Initiative (BRI), proposed by China eight years ago, is transforming Kenya's development space in a profound way, said a report released Thursday.

According to the report by Africa Policy Institute, a pan-African think tank, since the BRI was proposed in 2013, China has supported modern infrastructure projects such as railways, roads, ports, dams, industries, digital connectivity which has injected vitality into Kenya's growth.

"In less than a decade, Kenya has a brand new 670-kilometer modern Standard Gauge Railway (SGR) connecting the port of Mombasa and the inland (dry) port of Naivasha," said the report, titled "shared prosperity: tracking the belt and road initiative in Kenya, 2018-2021."