Belt And Road Media Summit Forum Held In Beijing

Sumaira FH 1 minute ago Tue 14th December 2021 | 03:00 PM

Belt and Road media summit forum held in Beijing

BEIJING, Dec. 14 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Dec, 2021 ) --:The 2021 Belt and Road Media Community Summit Forum was held in Beijing on Monday.

The forum, organized by China Media Group, saw online and offline participation of over 150 representatives from 80 mainstream media organizations of more than 40 countries and regions.

Online seminars, sub forums and workshops were held to discuss topics of innovating cooperation models among participants and promoting the use of new technologies in the media sector.

The annual summit forum has been held five times since its establishment in 2016.

