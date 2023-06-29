Open Menu

Belt, Road Portal's French Version Promoted In Paris

Faizan Hashmi Published June 29, 2023 | 04:50 PM

Belt, Road Portal's French version promoted in Paris

PARIS, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th Jun, 2023 ) :On the tenth anniversary of the Belt and Road Initiative (BRI), a conference was held here to promote the French-language version of the initiative's online portal.

Attendees at the meeting on Wednesday exchanged views on the achievements and prospects for Belt and Road cooperation.

"China can only do well when the world does well. When China is well, the world is better," said Qian Lixia, minister-counsellor of the Chinese Embassy in France.

Since the Belt and Road Initiative was proposed 10 years ago, China has continued to share its development experience and opportunities with the rest of the world, she said, adding that China welcomes all countries to benefit from China's development.

The official Belt and Road Portal was launched in March 2017 and is available in six languages: Chinese, English, Russian, French, Arabic and Spanish. The portal provides an official channel for people to learn about Belt and Road cooperation.

