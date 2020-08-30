Ben Crump, advocate for black victims in US police shootings

Washington, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th Aug, 2020 ) :When angry protesters shout the Names of George Floyd, Breonna Taylor or Jacob Blake -- Ben Crump is listening. He is the seemingly omnipresent black attorney representing the families of all those emblematic victims of US police violence, and others too.

On Friday, he joined thousands of protesters in Washington at a rally denouncing discriminatory policing and demanding fairness in the justice system.

It is a cause Crump has ardently embraced, whether in courtrooms or before television cameras.

Crump has repeatedly found himself in the spotlight following high-profile cases of violence against African Americans: the vigilante killing of jogger Ahmaud Arbery, the death of George Floyd under the knee of a Minneapolis police officer and now the grievous wounding of Jacob Blake by a policeman in Wisconsin who repeatedly shot him in the back.

"Every single case is linked to the ultimate end goal: equal justice in America," longtime Crump friend Sean Pittman told AFP.

He said that when the lawyer represents a victim's relatives, "he's their lawyer, pastor, therapist, advocate, and after a short period of time, he's extended family." - Savvy social media user - The indefatigable 50-year-old attorney is quick to use his standing in the black community and his high social media profile to advance the cause of those he represents.

On Twitter, he was one of the first to post the shocking videos of Floyd's death and Blake's shooting -- posts that were then massively reshared.

He did so even before leaving his home in Tallahassee, the Florida capital, to fly to Minneapolis or Kenosha, Wisconsin, where he denounced what he has said is a "pandemic of racism and discrimination." With his colorful ties, eagle-shaped broach pinned to his tailored suit and Southern accent, Crump can be reminiscent of some of the pastoral leaders of the civil rights movement of the 1950s and 1960s.

In the middle of a news conference on Blake, the openly pious Crump doesn't hesitate to pause for a moment of collective prayer.

"He brings a sense of pastoral passion combined with legal strength and skills," RB Holmes Jr, a Baptist pastor in Tallahassee, told AFP.

Holmes said Crump has worshipped at his church on Martin Luther King Boulevard for more than 20 years.

Crump often steps up to the pulpit to offer a spirited description of his cases, Holmes said.