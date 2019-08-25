Ben Stokes heroics: How Twitter saw it

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

Leeds, United Kingdom, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Aug, 2019 ) :How Twitter reacted to Ben Stokes's heroics in the third Ashes Test and England's nail-biting one-wicket victory over Australia: "I have no sister but if I did I'd want her to marry Ben Stokes." -- Former England spinner Graeme Swann.

"ARISE SIR BEN STOKES." -- England's Barmy Army supporters group.

"I've seen some remarkable cricket moments in my life but that is the best I've seen in over 50 years. @benstokes38 saved the Ashes and gave a magical inspirational innings. Even better than his World Cup performance." -- Former England batsman Geoffrey Boycott.

"Hi, my name is Ben, Ben Stokes!" -- Ex England batsman Kevin Pietersen.

"That was special from Ben Stokes. Single handedly winning the test match. Great viewing." -- Former India batting star Virender Sehwag.

"One of the best innings of test match cricket you will see, well played @benstokes38. What a game, what a test match.#ashesaliveandkicking. Both teams so close together. Go the Aussies for the next test." -- Ex-Australian player and coach Darren Lehmann.

"The greatest ever innings by an Englishman." -- Former England skipper Alastair Cook.

"What an innings... What a man... @benstokes38 that was beyond comprehension. #Respect #Greatness." -- English golfer Ian Poulter.

"You cannot do that Ben Stokes ....."-- Ex-England captain Nasser Hussain.