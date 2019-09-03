UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Bencic Dumps US Open Champion Osaka Out In Last 16

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 6 minutes ago Tue 03rd September 2019 | 12:00 AM

Bencic dumps US Open champion Osaka out in last 16

New York, Sept 2 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Sep, 2019 ) :Reigning champion Naomi Osaka was knocked out of the US Open by Swiss 13th seed Belinda Bencic 7-5, 6-4 in the last 16 at Flushing Meadows on Monday.

Bencic defeated Osaka for the third time in as many meetings this year and will play Croatian 23rd seed Donna Vekic in the quarter-finals. Osaka will lose the number one ranking to Ashleigh Barty as a result of the loss.

"The challenge cannot be bigger against Naomi. I had to be at the top of my game and I'm really pleased how well I handled my nerves at the end," said Bencic, who also beat Osaka at Indian Wells and Madrid.

"I'm trying to play like chess and make it tactical on the court," she added. "Taking the serve early, trying to anticipate because she has so much power."Bencic, 22, equaled her best at a Grand Slam having reached the last eight on her US Open debut in 2014.

Osaka's exit means there will be four different women's Grand Slam winners in a season for the third consecutive year, a first in the Open era.

Related Topics

India Osaka Madrid Women Best Top Court US Open

Recent Stories

Big fights destined for Abu Dhabi: UFC president

51 minutes ago

RTA expands Tamkeen Programme to train 100 citizen ..

51 minutes ago

Mohamed bin Zayed reviews Chamber of Commerce&#039 ..

1 hour ago

Mohamed bin Zayed meets UN Goodwill Ambassador Nad ..

2 hours ago

Russia, Iran blame US for regional tensions

15 minutes ago

Last 31 Migrants From Mare Jonio Rescue Ship Allow ..

15 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Miscellaneous

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.