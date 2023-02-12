Bencic reaches second final of year in Abu Dhabi

Abu Dhabi, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Feb, 2023 ) :Belinda Bencic reached her second final of the year on Saturday with a straight-sets win over Beatriz Haddad Maia of Brazil.

The Swiss second seed eased to a 6-2, 6-3 victory and registered her 11th win of 2023, tying Australian Open champion Aryna Sabalenka for most tour wins so far.

Olympic champion Bencic won the Adelaide International title last month for her seventh career WTA singles title.

"The work we're putting in on the practice court is showing already. I didn't expect it to go so fast, but that doesn't mean we have to slow down," said Bencic after her 90-minute win.

Haddad Maia had taken a total of seven hours and 43 minutes to win three three-setters on her way to the last four while Bencic had spent only three hours and 20 minutes on court in her earlier rounds.

World number nine Bencic will face Liudmila Samsonova in Sunday's championship match looking to overturn an 0-3 losing record against the big-hitting Russian player.

Samsonova, ranked at 19 in the world, outlasted Zheng Qinwen of China, 6-4, 1-6, 6-4 in two hours and 19 minutes in her semi-final.

Eighth-seeded Samsonova won three titles last season, including in Tokyo, where she defeated Zheng in the final.

Samsonova hit 10 aces on Saturday with Zheng unleashing 15.

The 24-year-old Russian won her first career title, on the grass of Berlin in 2021, by beating Bencic in the final.