UrduPoint.com

Bencic Saves Three Match Points To Clinch Abu Dhabi Title

Faizan Hashmi Published February 13, 2023 | 01:50 AM

Bencic saves three match points to clinch Abu Dhabi title

Abu Dhabi, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Feb, 2023 ) :Olympic champion Belinda Bencic saved three match points to defeat Liudmila Samsonova in the Abu Dhabi final on Sunday for the eighth title of her career.

The 25-year-old world number nine came through 1-6, 7-6 (10/8), 6-4, saving the three championship points in a marathon second-set tiebreak.

It was Bencic's second title of 2023 after her win in Adelaide while she also became the tour leader in match-wins this season, with her 12 passing Australian Open champion Aryna Sabalenka.

"It's been a really tight match, and I'm happy to turn these match points around," said Bencic.

"I just really tried hanging in there and scramble for every point, and just do my best. I proved to myself that I can really fight hard and just stay in the matches and somehow turn it around."Bencic defeated 19th-ranked Russian player Samsonova for the first time in four meetings having lost in the 2021 Berlin final, Luxembourg and the Billie Jean King Cup Finals.

Before Sunday, Samsonova was a perfect 4-0 in championship matches.

Related Topics

World Russia Abu Dhabi Adelaide Marathon Berlin Luxembourg Sunday Olympics Australian Open Best

Recent Stories

Nahyan bin Mubarak crowns Belinda Bencic winner of ..

Nahyan bin Mubarak crowns Belinda Bencic winner of Mubadala Abu Dhabi Open title

7 minutes ago
 AI, deep learning models are no substitutes for hu ..

AI, deep learning models are no substitutes for human creativity, experts assert ..

22 minutes ago
 Mohammed bin Rashid launches fifth edition of ‘E ..

Mohammed bin Rashid launches fifth edition of ‘Edge of Government’ exhibitio ..

1 hour ago
 UAE’s Habibali wins by unanimous decision at UAM ..

UAE’s Habibali wins by unanimous decision at UAM Fight Night K1 Pro Kickboxing ..

2 hours ago
 Mohammed bin Rashid meets with IMF Managing Direct ..

Mohammed bin Rashid meets with IMF Managing Director

2 hours ago
 Mohammed bin Rashid meets with President of Centra ..

Mohammed bin Rashid meets with President of Central African Republic

2 hours ago

More Stories From Miscellaneous

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2023, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.