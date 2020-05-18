UrduPoint.com
Beneficiaries Won't Need To Repay Funds From 500 Bn Euro Relaunch Package: Macron

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 4 minutes ago Mon 18th May 2020 | 10:50 PM

Beneficiaries won't need to repay funds from 500 bn euro relaunch package: Macron

Paris, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th May, 2020 ) :Beneficiaries of a 500 billion euro relaunch fund announced by France and Germany to kick start economies hit by the coronavirus will not have to repay the funds, President Emmanuel Macron said on Monday.

"What is sure is that these 500 billion Euros will not be repaid by the beneficiaries," Macron said at a joint video news conference with German Chancellor Angela Merkel, adding the mechanisms for reimbursement would be decided in coordination with the EU Commission.

