Benefiting from Makkah route initiative, 68,721 Pilgrims arrive to Kingdom on board 189 flights

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

Riyadh, Jun 1 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Jun, 2023 ) :The Ministry of Interior, in cooperation with its partners, is proceeding with the Makkah Route initiative as part of the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia's Pilgrim Experience Program, one of the Saudi Vision 2030 programs.

The initiative is now being implemented in Morocco, Indonesia, Malaysia, Pakistan, Bangladesh, and for the first time, in Turkiye and Ivory Coast.

A total of 68,721 pilgrims have benefited from the initiative for this year's Hajj season 2023.

On board 189 flights, the beneficiaries arrived at King Abdulaziz International Airport in Jeddah and Prince Mohammad bin Abdulaziz International Airport in Madinah.

The initiative aims to complete the travel procedures for the beneficiary pilgrims in their countries, starting with issuing the visa electronically and taking the vital characteristics, passing through the completion of passport procedures at the airport of the country of departure after verifying the health requirements,and coding and sorting luggage according to transportation and accommodation arrangements in the Kingdom.