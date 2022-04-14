UrduPoint.com

Benetton Family, Blackstone Make Huge Offer For Motorway Group

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published April 14, 2022 | 06:40 PM

Benetton family, Blackstone make huge offer for motorway group

Milan, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Apr, 2022 ) :The Benetton family and the Blackstone investment firm launched Thursday a buyout bid for Italian motorway and airport group Atlantia, valuing the company at 48 billion Euros ($52.4 billion) including debt.

The family behind the Benetton fashion stores is already Atlantia's main shareholder, with a 33.1-percent stake, and the offer seeks to pre-empt a potential rival bid from Spanish infrastructure group ACS.

Under the deal, Atlantia shareholders would get 23 euros per share, along with a 0.74-euro dividend, valuing the group at 19 billion euros and making it one of the biggest take-over bids this year.

The buyers will have to pay 12.7 billion euros for the 66.9-percent stake that the Benetton family does not already own, and they would inherit Atlantia's net debt of 29 billion euros.

The Benettons -- a name more famous for fashion stores -- considers Atlantia as a strategic asset. The deal would take the company private, shielding it from hostile takeover bids.

The offer aims to "not only to best support Atlantia's industrial projects" but also to "preserve the integrity of the group and its Italian identity", Alessandro Benetton, president of Benetton's holding company, Edizione, said in a statement.

The Benettons own 65 percent of the investment vehicle being used for the transaction while Blackstone controls 35 percent.

Atlantia employs more than 30,000 people in 24 countries. It runs five airports in France and Italy as well as motorways in 10 countries.

ACS, which is headed by Real Madrid president Florentino Perez, announced on April 6 that it had reached an "exclusive agreement" with two investment funds, GIP and Brookfield, to acquire the majority of ACS's motorway concessions business.

Edizione last week rejected an unsolicited approach from ACS.

The Spanish group could try to outbid Benetton as it is flush with liquidity following the sale of its energy business to French group Vinci for almost five billion euros.

