Benfica Extend Verissimo's Spell As Coach

Umer Jamshaid 1 minute ago Tue 07th July 2020 | 10:00 PM

Benfica extend Verissimo's spell as coach

Lisbon, July 7 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Jul, 2020 ) :Nelson Verissimo will continue as Benfica coach for the final four league games of the Portuguese Primeira Liga season after replacing Bruno Lage at the weekend.

The defending champions were a point behind leaders Porto before the coronavirus lockdown, but after two defeats and two draws in five games following the resumption they dropped six points adrift and Lage resigned a week ago.

The 43-year-old Verissimo, who had been an assistant coach, took over and oversaw a 3-1 home win over Boavista on Saturday.

More Stories From Miscellaneous

