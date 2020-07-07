Benfica Extend Verissimo's Spell As Coach
Umer Jamshaid 1 minute ago Tue 07th July 2020 | 10:00 PM
Lisbon, July 7 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Jul, 2020 ) :Nelson Verissimo will continue as Benfica coach for the final four league games of the Portuguese Primeira Liga season after replacing Bruno Lage at the weekend.
The defending champions were a point behind leaders Porto before the coronavirus lockdown, but after two defeats and two draws in five games following the resumption they dropped six points adrift and Lage resigned a week ago.
The 43-year-old Verissimo, who had been an assistant coach, took over and oversaw a 3-1 home win over Boavista on Saturday.