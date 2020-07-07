Lisbon, July 7 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Jul, 2020 ) :Nelson Verissimo will continue as Benfica coach for the final four league games of the Portuguese Primeira Liga season after replacing Bruno Lage at the weekend.

The defending champions were a point behind leaders Porto before the coronavirus lockdown, but after two defeats and two draws in five games following the resumption they dropped six points adrift and Lage resigned a week ago.

The 43-year-old Verissimo, who had been an assistant coach, took over and oversaw a 3-1 home win over Boavista on Saturday.