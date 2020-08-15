UrduPoint.com
Benfica Sign Vertonghen After Spurs Exit

Umer Jamshaid 3 minutes ago Sat 15th August 2020 | 12:40 AM

Benfica sign Vertonghen after Spurs exit

Lisbon, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Aug, 2020 ) :Benfica on Friday announced the signing of Belgium defender Jan Vertonghen on a three-year deal following his departure from Tottenham last month.

Vertonghen, 33, left Spurs in July after eight years at the Premier League club.

Benfica have also recruited Germany forward Luca Waldschmidt from Freiburg and Brazil winger Everton Soares from Gremio for a combined 35 million Euros ($41.

4 million).

Both players have signed a contract until 2025 with the Portuguese club.

They represent the first major arrivals since the return of Jorge Jesus as coach last month.

The 66-year-old is back for a second spell in charge, having won three league titles in six years from 2009 to 2015.

Benfica finished runners-up to Porto last season after a poor run of form once the league restarted in June following a coronavirus-induced suspension.

More Stories From Miscellaneous

