Bengals, Chargers try to stay in NFL playoff fight

Los Angeles, Dec 3 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Dec, 2021 ) :Cincinnati's Joe Burrow and Justin Herbert of the Los Angeles Chargers, top second-year NFL quarterbacks, lead their clubs into a Sunday showdown as they battle for playoff berths.

Burrow, last year's top NFL Draft pick, has the Bengals at 7-4 and in the fifth seed for the American Conference (AFC) playoffs while the Chargers own the seventh and final post-season position at 6-5 on tie-breakers over Denver and Las Vegas.

The Bengals trail Baltimore by one game in the AFC Central but play four of their next five games on home turf.

Cincinnati is chasing a playoff trip for the first time since the 2015 season and would love to snap an eight-game playoff losing streak since last winning in the post-season in 1990.

"We're right where we want to be," Burrow said. "We have high aspirations this year so we can't let up now.

"Coming down the stretch, we're really hitting our stride. We have guys that are excited about where we're at, but not satisfied." The Chargers are 2-3 against teams now in playoff positions and trying to make a late charge to secure a wild-card berth or perhaps overtake Kansas City for an AFC West division crown.

"Hopefully, we're building this thing to be our best at the end," Chargers coach Brandon Staley said. "That's our plan. I feel like so much of that is your mindset and that trust and that belief in one another.

"We have a lot in front of us. And it's a big game because they're ahead of us in the AFC." Two of the NFL's hottest teams will try to hang onto AFC division leads this week when the Kansas City Chiefs (7-4) play host to Denver (6-5) and the New England Patriots (8-4) visit Buffalo (7-4) on Monday.

The Patriots have won six in a row to pass Buffalo for the AFC East lead while Patrick Mahomes has sparked the Chiefs to four straight wins to grab a one-game AFC West edge over Las Vegas, Denver and the Chargers.

"The AFC is still wide open," Chargers safety Derwin James said. "Everybody pretty much in the AFC has got the same record as us." - 'A lot of confidence' - Bengals coach Zac Taylor likes what he sees from his club, which hasn't had a winning season since 2015.

"We have a lot of confidence right now," Taylor said. "We feel we can play a lot of different ways with whatever the game plan dictates over the course of the week, and then however we have to react over the course of the game." Burrow, who turns 25 next week, and Herbert, 23, were college stars who had rookie NFL campaigns last year.

While Burrow was hit by injury, Herbert set rookie records with 31 touchdown passes and 396 completions in all, taking NFL Offensive Rookie of the Year honors.

"He has been playing really good football," Burrow said of Hebert. "He's fun to watch. Big, strong arm, makes a lot of plays. Good player." Burrow plays down the head-to-head matchup, noting he will face the Chargers defensive unit, but he wouldn't mind having a great day while Cincinnati keeps Herbert contained.

"Our D-line has to do a really good job of working together and keeping him in the pocket," Bengals safety Jessie Bates said. "He gets out of pocket, that's when a lot of their big plays are coming."The Arizona Cardinals (9-2) carry the NFL's best record into Chicago to face the Bears (4-7). The clubs are the only two remaining charter members of the NFL from its 1920 formation, when the Cardinals were based in Chicago.

Sunday's other games find the New York Giants at Miami, Tampa Bay at Atlanta, Philadelphia at the New York Jets, Minnesota at winless Detroit, Indianapolis at Houston, Washington at Las Vegas, Jacksonville at the Los Angeles Rams, San Francisco at Seattle and Baltimore at Pittsburgh.