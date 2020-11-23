UrduPoint.com
Bengals Quarterback Burrow Carted Off With Left Leg Injury

Mon 23rd November 2020

Bengals quarterback Burrow carted off with left leg injury

Los Angeles, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Nov, 2020 ) :Cincinnati quarterback Joe Burrow, the top overall pick in the 2020 NFL draft, was carted off the field in the Bengals' game against Washington Sunday with a left knee injury.

Burrow had completed 22 of 34 passing attempts for 203 yards and a touchdown with one fumble when he absorbed a hit early in the third quarter and went down, holding his knee before medical staff arrived to assist him.

Players from both teams hovered nearby as he was helped to a cart without putting weight on the injured leg.

Chase Young, a rookie defender for Washington whose big hit on Burrow forced a fumble earlier in the game, was among the players offering encouragement to Burrow as he departed the field. Young was taken second behind Burrow in this year's draft.

