Bengals Receiver Green Not Ready To Face Ravens

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 1 minute ago Fri 08th November 2019 | 08:20 AM

Bengals receiver Green not ready to face Ravens

Los Angeles, Nov 8 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Nov, 2019 ) :A. J. Green's bid to return to the Cincinnati Bengals' lineup was dealt another blow this week when the wide receiver said his injured ankle was still giving him problems.

"Probably not," Green told the US media when asked if he would play. "I can't go out there when I'm not 100 percent.

"It makes no sense for me to put myself in that situation to where I can have another time hurting it." The 31-year-old Green had hoped to make his season debut for the winless Bengals this weekend against the Baltimore Ravens.

Limited to nine games last season with a toe injury, Green suffered torn ligaments in his ankle on the first day of a training camp which was followed by surgery.

The seven-time Pro Bowl selection hasn't played since December 2, 2018.

He has 602 receptions for 8,907 yards and 63 touchdowns in 111 games since the Bengals selected him fourth overall in the 2011 entry draft.

"I just take it day by day," Green said. "If that comes to a point where I can't play, that's what's supposed to happen."

