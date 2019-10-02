Bengals Ross to miss multiple games with injury

Los Angeles, Oct 2 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Oct, 2019 ) :Cincinnati Bengals wideout John Ross has been placed on the injured list after getting hurt in Monday's loss to the Pittsburgh Steelers, the US media reported on Tuesday.

The 24-year-old Ross, who was enjoying a breakout NFL season with three touchdowns in four games, suffered a right shoulder injury and could be out four weeks or more.

Ross had his arm in a sling after the 27-3 loss, which dropped the Bengals to 0-4 on the season.

The team has already been without star receiver A.J. Green since training camp. Green is not expected to return for a few more games.

Ross had failed live up to expectations after being drafted No. 9 in the first round two years ago. This season he has 16 catches for 328 yards.

He finished with just 21 catches for 210 yards and seven touchdowns last season.