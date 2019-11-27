UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Benin Accuses EU Ambassador Of 'subversive' Activities

Zeeshan Aziz (@imziishan) 56 minutes ago Wed 27th November 2019 | 11:10 PM

Benin accuses EU ambassador of 'subversive' activities

Cotonou, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Nov, 2019 ) :The government of Benin on Wednesday accused EU Ambassador Oliver Netten of involvement in "subversive" activities after ordering him to leave the West African country by December 1.

Bilateral cooperation has been "disturbed by the activities of this diplomat who has got involved in activities that we may consider subversive," government spokesman Alain Orounla told a press briefing.

Related Topics

Benin May December Government

Recent Stories

Palestine Leader Sees Elections in 'Few Months'

2 minutes ago

Prosinecki sacked as Bosnia boss

2 minutes ago

European, Middle Eastern Countries to Independentl ..

3 minutes ago

Mehfil-e-Milad (SAWW) held at Bahauddin Zakariya U ..

25 minutes ago

Chief Minister Jam Kamal approves Disaster Managem ..

26 minutes ago

Nation, cabinet standing by PM's decision of COAS' ..

26 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Miscellaneous

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.