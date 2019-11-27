Benin accuses EU ambassador of 'subversive' activities

(@imziishan)

Cotonou, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Nov, 2019 ) :The government of Benin on Wednesday accused EU Ambassador Oliver Netten of involvement in "subversive" activities after ordering him to leave the West African country by December 1.

Bilateral cooperation has been "disturbed by the activities of this diplomat who has got involved in activities that we may consider subversive," government spokesman Alain Orounla told a press briefing.