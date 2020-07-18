UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Benin Crackdown On Online Media Fuels Press Fears

Muhammad Irfan 6 minutes ago Sat 18th July 2020 | 09:00 AM

Benin crackdown on online media fuels press fears

Cotonou, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Jul, 2020 ) :Online media in Benin are facing a complete wipeout after the authorities ordered them to shut down, in a move critics say is aimed at stifling journalists ahead of elections next year.

The west African nation's state media regulator issued a decree in early July ordering all online outlets to "end publication" or risk facing legal punishment.

The watchdog said internet outlets had been opened "without prior authorisation" and that those behind them had not been properly vetted.

"This constitutes a danger to the country," said Fernand Gbaguidi, spokesman for the High Audiovisual and Communication Authority.

Since the announcement Leonce Gamai, the managing director of popular investigative news site Banouto, has been losing sleep.

Work at the outlet is "on hold" and he has had to suspend his staff of seven journalists until the situation becomes clearer.

He insists the site long ago went through all the legal formalities and is hoping to get the greenlight to return to business soon.

But the financial situation is becoming increasingly precarious.

"We have commitments with partners and we have the obligation to honour them," Gamai told AFP.

Related Topics

Internet Business Benin SITE July Media All

Recent Stories

Abdullah bin Zayed, Russian Foreign Minister discu ..

8 hours ago

Saif bin Zayed launches Fazaa Center for Business ..

10 hours ago

UN says it needs billions more to give virus aid

12 hours ago

Health Ministry conducts more than 48,000 addition ..

12 hours ago

New UN report shows hunger is due to soar as coron ..

14 hours ago

Neelum Valley first defense line of Pakistan, AJK: ..

14 hours ago

More Stories From Miscellaneous

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.