Benin Opposition Leader Reckya Madougou Sentenced To 20 Years

Umer Jamshaid 6 minutes ago Sat 11th December 2021 | 11:20 AM

Benin opposition leader Reckya Madougou sentenced to 20 years

PortoNovo, Benin, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Dec, 2021 ) :Benin opposition leader and former justice minister Reckya Madougou was sentenced on Saturday to 20 years in prison for terrorism before a special court in the capital Porto-Novo.

After more than 20 hours of hearings after she went on trial Friday, Madougou, 47, was found guilty of "complicity in terrorist acts" by the Economic Crime and Terrorism Court, or Criet, which on Tuesday sentenced another key opposition figure to 10 years.

Critics say the Criet, set up in 2016, has been used by President Patrice Talon's regime to crack down on the opposition and pushed Benin into authoritarianism.

