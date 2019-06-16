UrduPoint.com
Benin Police Open Fire On Protesters, Kill Two: Mayor

Muhammad Irfan 8 hours ago Sun 16th June 2019 | 02:00 AM

Benin police open fire on protesters, kill two: mayor

Savè, Bénin, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Jun, 2019 ) :Benin police killed two protesters Saturday while trying to break up a demonstration by people who have erected barricades and blockaded the national road since Tuesday, the city's mayor told AFP.

"This morning, a contingent of the republican police came to clear the roadblocks," Timothee Biaou said. "Gunfire was exchanged between police and masked individuals. Seven civilians were taken to hospital and there were also two deaths."

