UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Benin Shock Morocco On Penalties In Africa Cup Of Nations Last 16

Muhammad Irfan 27 seconds ago Sat 06th July 2019 | 12:20 AM

Benin shock Morocco on penalties in Africa Cup of Nations last 16

Cairo, July 5 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Jul, 2019 ) :Benin stunned Africa Cup of Nations title contenders Morocco on penalties to reach the quarter-finals for the first time after a 1-1 draw in Cairo on Friday.

Moise Adilehou put Benin ahead early in the second half before Youssef En-Nesyri equalised, but Hakim Ziyech blew the chance to seal victory for Morocco by striking the post with a 96th-minute penalty.

Sofiane Boufal and En-Nesyri both missed in the shootout as Benin, who reached the last 16 on the back of three draws, triumphed 4-1 on spot-kicks.

Related Topics

Africa Cairo Benin Morocco Post

Recent Stories

Second day of Malawi protests alleging election 'f ..

16 minutes ago

Cricket: World Cup table

16 minutes ago

IAEA to hold special meeting on Iran on 10 July

18 minutes ago

Pakistan v Bangladesh World Cup scoreboard

18 minutes ago

Alaska heat wave shatters temperature record in la ..

18 minutes ago

Djokovic equals Becker mark with Wimbledon last 16 ..

18 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Miscellaneous

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.