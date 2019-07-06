Benin shock Morocco on penalties in Africa Cup of Nations last 16

Cairo, July 5 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Jul, 2019 ) :Benin stunned Africa Cup of Nations title contenders Morocco on penalties to reach the quarter-finals for the first time after a 1-1 draw in Cairo on Friday.

Moise Adilehou put Benin ahead early in the second half before Youssef En-Nesyri equalised, but Hakim Ziyech blew the chance to seal victory for Morocco by striking the post with a 96th-minute penalty.

Sofiane Boufal and En-Nesyri both missed in the shootout as Benin, who reached the last 16 on the back of three draws, triumphed 4-1 on spot-kicks.