UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Benin Troops Clear Protesters As Talon Eyes Re-election

Faizan Hashmi 10 minutes ago Thu 08th April 2021 | 04:00 PM

Benin troops clear protesters as Talon eyes re-election

Save, Benin, April 8 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Apr, 2021 ) :Troops fired tear gas and shots in the air Thursday to clear protesters blockading a key highway in central Benin, three days before President Patrice Talon seeks re-election with few obstacles to his bid for a second term.

Protests have erupted in opposition bastions in the West African country ahead of Sunday's vote, which critics says is tilted in Talon's favour.

A column of military vehicles arrived early Thursday to clear away protesters in the central city of Save, a flashpoint of protests two years ago, where makeshift barricades of trees and tyres blocked a major road.

Troops fired tear gas, an AFP correspondent at the scene said, and then moved in to clear a blockade of tree trunks and two trucks.

Protesters scattered as security forces controlled the road.

Several detonations were heard as a soldier fired in the air from an armoured vehicle, an AFP correspondent said. It was not clear if they were live or anti-riot rounds.

Benin, lying between Togo and Nigeria on the Gulf of Guinea, was once praised as a vibrant multi-party democracy in an often troubled region.

But critics say the country spiralled into authoritarianism after Talon was first elected in 2016.

The cotton tycoon faces two little-known rivals on Sunday -- most key opposition figures either live in exile or have been disqualified from running.

Talon, 62, is campaigning on his economic record, which includes improvements to key infrastructure such as roads, water and energy supplies.

"I have to work for the whole country. The work that we started will have to be finished," Talon said at an April campaign stop in Avrankou, near the capital Porto-Novo.

In the final days of campaigning, the economic capital Cotonou was adorned with blue posters of Talon and his running mate, Mariam Talata.

But the usual fervour of presidential campaigns was missing.

"Since the return of the multiparty system in 1990, this is the first time the country has organised a presidential election like this: pluralist in appearance, but without choice in reality," said Expedit Ologou, a Beninese political scientist.

"And where the re-election of the president seems only a formality."

Related Topics

Election Water Democracy Vote Vehicles Road Vehicle Porto-Novo Cotonou Benin Togo Guinea Nigeria April Gas Sunday 2016 Cotton From Opposition

Recent Stories

Fakhar, Misbah review ODI series

9 minutes ago

Jemima Goldsmith blasts ex-spouse Imran Khan’s c ..

35 minutes ago

UAE Judo Team wins bronze medal at Asia-Oceania Se ..

56 minutes ago

Board of Governors to meet in a virtual session

1 hour ago

French Open delayed by a week in hope that more sp ..

2 minutes ago

Kremlin Praises Lavrov's Remark on 'Dumb' US Polic ..

2 minutes ago

More Stories From Miscellaneous

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.