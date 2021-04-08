Benin troops clear protesters as Talon eyes re-election

Save, Benin, April 8 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Apr, 2021 ) :Troops fired tear gas and shots in the air Thursday to clear protesters blockading a key highway in central Benin, three days before President Patrice Talon seeks re-election with few obstacles to his bid for a second term.

Protests have erupted in opposition bastions in the West African country ahead of Sunday's vote, which critics says is tilted in Talon's favour.

A column of military vehicles arrived early Thursday to clear away protesters in the central city of Save, a flashpoint of protests two years ago, where makeshift barricades of trees and tyres blocked a major road.

Troops fired tear gas, an AFP correspondent at the scene said, and then moved in to clear a blockade of tree trunks and two trucks.

Protesters scattered as security forces controlled the road.

Several detonations were heard as a soldier fired in the air from an armoured vehicle, an AFP correspondent said. It was not clear if they were live or anti-riot rounds.

Benin, lying between Togo and Nigeria on the Gulf of Guinea, was once praised as a vibrant multi-party democracy in an often troubled region.

But critics say the country spiralled into authoritarianism after Talon was first elected in 2016.

The cotton tycoon faces two little-known rivals on Sunday -- most key opposition figures either live in exile or have been disqualified from running.

Talon, 62, is campaigning on his economic record, which includes improvements to key infrastructure such as roads, water and energy supplies.

"I have to work for the whole country. The work that we started will have to be finished," Talon said at an April campaign stop in Avrankou, near the capital Porto-Novo.

In the final days of campaigning, the economic capital Cotonou was adorned with blue posters of Talon and his running mate, Mariam Talata.

But the usual fervour of presidential campaigns was missing.

"Since the return of the multiparty system in 1990, this is the first time the country has organised a presidential election like this: pluralist in appearance, but without choice in reality," said Expedit Ologou, a Beninese political scientist.

"And where the re-election of the president seems only a formality."