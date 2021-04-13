UrduPoint.com
Benin's President Wins Re-election With 86%: Official

Sumaira FH 10 minutes ago Tue 13th April 2021 | 11:30 PM

Cotonou, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Apr, 2021 ) :Benin's President Patrice Talon won a second term with 86.36% of the vote in a low turnout, according to provisional results from the electoral commission Tuesday, after a tense campaign.

"The duo Patrice Talon and Mariam Talata have obtained the majority of votes in the first round," said Genevieve Boko Nadjo, vice president of Benin's autonomous electoral commission CENA.

