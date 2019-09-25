Benn set for shock return to boxing aged 55

(@imziishan)

London, Sept 24 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Sep, 2019 ) :British boxer Nigel Benn is set to make a shock return to the ring after being labelled "the fittest 55-year-old on planet earth".

Benn, a former middleweight and super-middleweight world champion, has not fought professionally for nearly 23 years but has called a press conference for Thursday and is expected to fight again on November 23.

"It's not like Nigel left the sport, hung up his gloves and never trained again. He must be the fittest 55-year-old on planet Earth," Benn's promoter Mark Peters told the BBC on Tuesday.

"He has still been training twice a day and he will shadow box anywhere. I wouldn't support Nigel if I didn't believe he was fit to box.

"It's his life and his prerogative to fight. From his point of view, this is closure for him."The encounter will be licensed by the British and Irish Boxing Authority, rather than the British Boxing board of Control.