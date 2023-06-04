UrduPoint.com

Benzema Agrees To Leave Real Madrid, Club Confirms

Faizan Hashmi Published June 04, 2023 | 06:40 PM

Benzema agrees to leave Real Madrid, club confirms

ANKARA, Jun 4 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Jun, 2023 ) :Real Madrid on Sunday announced their star Karim Benzema will leave the club upon the expiry of his contract with the club.

"Real Madrid CF and our captain Karim Benzema have agreed to end his brilliant and unforgettable period as a player for our club," Real Madrid said.

Benzema's contract expires on July 1, 2023.

"Karim Benzema's career at Real Madrid has been an example of behavior and professionalism, and has represented the values ??of our club. Karim Benzema has earned the right to decide his future," the club statement said.

"Madridistas and all the fans around the world have enjoyed his magical and unique football, which has made him one of the great myths of our club and one of the great legends of world football. Real Madrid is and will always be his home, and he wishes him and all his family the best in this new phase of his life," it added.

During his 14-year tenure with Los Merengues, Benzema was an instrumental figure for the club's success, lifting a total of 25 cups -- the club says a record number for Real Madrid -- including 5 UEFA Champions League Cups, 5 Club World Cups, 4 European Super Cups, 4 Leagues, 3 Copas del Rey and 4 Spanish Super Cups.

"Real Madrid wants to show its gratitude and all its affection for who is already one of our greatest legends," the club said.

Karim Benzema is the current Ballon d'Or and UEFA Player of the Year, as well as being included in the FIFA FIFPRO Eleven and winning the 2022 Pichichi Trophy.

"Awards received after one of the most extraordinary seasons in our history, especially in the Champions League League, in which our captain starred in memorable matches that helped Real Madrid win the Fourteenth European Cup in Paris, being the top scorer in this competition with 15 goals," Real Madrid said.

Benzema donned Real Madrid jersey, scored 353 goals. He is Real Madrid's second all-time goalscorer in both the La Liga and the European Cup tournaments.

A farewell ceremony for Benzema will be held on June 6, Thursday at 12:00 local time at Real Madrid City, with club chairman Florentino Perez participating.

