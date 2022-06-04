UrduPoint.com

Benzema -- The Good, The Bad And The Ugly Side Of French Football

Faizan Hashmi Published June 04, 2022 | 11:00 AM

Benzema -- The Good, The Bad and the Ugly side of French football

Paris, June 4 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Jun, 2022 ) :French football star Karim Benzema, who provokes passionate opinions -- being adored or disliked in equal measure -- has made a spectacular return to "Les Bleus" despite the "sex tape" scandal in which he has finally waived an appeal against his one-year suspended sentence.

The 34-year-old's talent on the pitch is indisputable. He has a swathe of league titles with both Lyon and Real Madrid as well as five Champions League trophies and is a serious contender for the next Ballon d'Or.

Even seven-time laureate Lionel Messi says he deserves it.

"There's no doubt, it's very clear that Benzema has had a spectacular year and has ended it by winning the Champions League," Messi said.

But on Friday, his brilliant opening goal was not enough to save France from a 2-1 defeat against Denmark in Paris.

His talent for becoming embroiled in off-the-field controversies has only fuelled the opinion of many in France that he is more trouble than he is worth.

That was certainly the view of France coach Didier Deschamps, who until a surprise call-up for last year's Euro 2020 finals had kept the star player out in the cold for five-and-a-half years due to the sex-tape allegations.

The recall was even more surprising given Deschamps had been at the end of unfounded allegations made by Benzema when he was omitted from the Euro 2016 finals squad hosted by France.

Deschamps had "yielded to pressure from a racist party in France", railed Benzema.

The consequences of his words impacted on Deschamps, whose house in Brittany was daubed with paint with the inscription "racist".

Fair to say the far right in France have led the charge against Benzema since a 2006 interview with French radio station RMC in which he suggested his footballing ambition had been pivotal in choosing to play for France.

"It's (Algeria) my parents' country, it's in my heart," said Benzema, whose grandfather emigrated from Algeria and settled in Lyon.

"I will be always present for the French team.

"Then it's more for the sporting side, because Algeria is my country, my parents come from there." "After, France ... It's more sporty, that's it," added Benzema.

- 'Strength to persevere' - His parents, along with his Islamic faith, have been a common theme when describing his guiding lights.

"My family inspires me. The values and morals my parents gave me helped me stay the same person," he told Vogue Man Arabia in 2019.

"My faith also helps me to be focused every day.

"It brings me benefits and it's my strength for me, my family, as well as for my work -- for literally everything." Benzema has needed that strength, having given his detractors plenty of ammunition down the years.

He and close friend and then fellow French international star Franck Ribery were swept up in a tawdry tale with a prostitute named Zahia Dehar.

However, the case against them for allegedly having sex with her when she was underage -- Benzema denied ever doing so -- collapsed in 2014.

His timing on the pitch seems in tune with one of his favourite but unlikely passions -- watchmaking.

"It fascinates me to see and understand the different mechanisms, the movements and the designs," he told Vogue Man Arabia.

His greatest passion, though, are his two children -- daughter Melia and son Ibrahim -- who he says are his "biggest source of happiness".

However, Benzema is blessed with a thick skin and it may be this that gets him through, as his mantra on life reflects.

"Without trying, you can never achieve anything," he told Vogue Man Arabia.

"Even when you fail, you will always be stronger than if you hadn't tried.

"Living your life on a 'What if...' is never going to give you the strength to persevere."

Related Topics

Football Scandal France Lyon Paris Man Same Algeria Denmark Euro May 2016 2019 2020 Family From Real Madrid Coach

Recent Stories

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 4 June 2022

2 hours ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan of 24K, 22K on 4th Jun ..

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan of 24K, 22K on 4th June 2022

2 hours ago
 US Sentences Uzbek National to 15 Years for Provid ..

US Sentences Uzbek National to 15 Years for Providing Material Support to Islami ..

11 hours ago
 Aeroflot Suspends Flights to Colombo After Seizure ..

Aeroflot Suspends Flights to Colombo After Seizure of Plane in Sri Lanka

11 hours ago
 Putin made 'historic' error in Ukraine: Macron

Putin made 'historic' error in Ukraine: Macron

11 hours ago
 Ukrainian Conflict Provoking Global Food, Energy, ..

Ukrainian Conflict Provoking Global Food, Energy, Financial Crises - UN Secretar ..

11 hours ago

More Stories From Miscellaneous

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.