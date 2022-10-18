UrduPoint.com

Benzema Wins Ballon D'Or After Fantastic Year With Real Madrid

Muhammad Irfan Published October 18, 2022 | 02:10 AM

Benzema wins Ballon d'Or after fantastic year with Real Madrid

Paris, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Oct, 2022 ) :France striker Karim Benzema won the Ballon d'Or at a ceremony in Paris on Monday, the reward coming after his stunning performances helped Real Madrid win the Champions League and La Liga last season.

Benzema, who is the first French winner of the most prestigious individual prize in football since Zinedine Zidane in 1998, scored 44 goals in 46 games for his club including 15 in the Champions League.

Benzema, who also won the UEFA Nations League with France last season, pushed Bayern Munich and Senegal star Sadio Mane into second place.

