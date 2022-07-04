Bergamot component can inhibit SARS-CoV-2 in cells, animals: research

(@FahadShabbir)

BEIJING, July 4 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Jul, 2022 ) --:According to a recent study by Chinese researchers, a component of citrus fruit bergamot has shown inhibitory effects on SARS-CoV-2 infection at the cellular and animal levels.

The study led by researchers from the Wuhan Institute of Virology under the Chinese academy of Sciences provides experimental evidence that bergamottin, a natural bioactive component of the fruit, could be a potential inhibitor of SARS-CoV-2 in human cells and golden Syrian hamsters.

It was found that bergamottin can inhibit the infection of wild-type SARS-CoV-2 and its two emerging variants Alpha and Beta, according to the study published in the journal Antiviral Research.

The fruit component interfered with multiple steps of the life cycle of the virus by blocking SARS-CoV-2 viral entry into host cells, specifically by blocking spike-mediated membrane fusion and reducing viral RNA synthesis, the study explained.

Animal tests found that oral delivery of bergamottin to golden Syrian hamsters at dosages of both 50 mg/kg and 75 mg/kg reduced the SARS-CoV-2 load in their nasal bones and lung tissues. Lung damage and weight loss caused by SARS-CoV-2 infection were mitigated as well after the treatment.