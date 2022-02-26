UrduPoint.com

Berger Feasts On Home Cooking At PGA Honda Classic

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published February 26, 2022 | 08:50 AM

Berger feasts on home cooking at PGA Honda Classic

Miami, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Feb, 2022 ) :Hometown hero Daniel Berger, seeking a fifth career US PGA title, fired a second-straight five-under par 65 to grab the lead through Friday's second round of the Honda Classic.

The 28-year-old from nearby Jupiter, Florida, stood on 10-under 130 to seize a three-stroke lead after 36 holes at PGA National in Palm Beach Gardens.

"My game's in a great place so I feel comfortable," Berger said. "You've just got to take it a shot at a time and really just stay patient because it is such a challenging golf course." American Kurt Kitayama, the 18-hole leader after an opening 64, put his second shot six feet from the cup at the par-5 18th and sank his eagle putt to share second with compatriot Chris Kirk on 133.

Canada's Adam Svensson and American Mark Hubbard shared fourth on 134, one stroke ahead of American Chase Seifert and Austrian Sepp Straka.

The final threesome did not finish the final hole before darkness and will conclude play Saturday morning before round three begins.

Berger, ranked 21st, says sleeping at home and having his mother cook has helped his game this week.

"I definitely eat better when she's cooking, that's for sure," Berger said. "Sleeping in my own bed it's an amazing feeling.

"It's just nice to sit down in your own kitchen or your own bedroom and just feel like you're at home and not be in a hotel. We spend a lot of weeks and the road so it's nice to be at home.

" Berger, a back-nine starter, sank a 12-foot birdie putt at the 13th, found a bunker at the par-3 15th and made his lone bogey, then rolled in a 17-foot birdie putt at the par-4 16th and blasted a bunker shot inside three feet at the par-5 18th to set up a birdie tap-in.

"It was nice that we got it kind of earlier on in the round where the wind wasn't as strong and maybe they were a little softer," Berger said of the difficult closing holes.

After back-to-back birdies at the par-5 third and par-4 fourth, Berger sank his longest and last birdie putt of the day from 38 feet at the par-3 seventh.

"The pins are tucked, the greens are firm, wind's up, so you have to be really on point with where you're going to miss the ball," said Berger. "They are so difficult that to hit it to 20 feet is a good shot." Berger seeks his first title since last February at Pebble Beach. He has come close before at PGA National, losing a playoff to Irishman Padraig Harrington in 2015.

World number 284 Kitayama, a two-time winner on the DP World Tour seeking his first US PGA title, missed the cut in his past five PGA starts.

Kitayama won the 2018 Mauritius Open and 2019 Oman Open but his best finish in 25 prior PGA starts was 17th at the 2017 Puerto Rico Open.

Kirk, 36, recorded the most recent of his four PGA titles in 2015 at Colonial.

Related Topics

World Hotel Oman Road Honda Nice Lead Eagle Florida Mauritius Cuban Peso February 2017 2015 2018 2019 From Share Best

Recent Stories

Govt has no intention to restrict social media: AG ..

Govt has no intention to restrict social media: AGP

8 hours ago
 Pakistan safest place for sports related activitie ..

Pakistan safest place for sports related activities : Hasaan Khawar

8 hours ago
 Opposition failed in long march, no-confidence mov ..

Opposition failed in long march, no-confidence move: Shibli Faraz

9 hours ago
 Education, empowerment of women imperative for Pak ..

Education, empowerment of women imperative for Pakistan's progress: President

9 hours ago
 Kontaveit, Swiatek to meet for Qatar Open title

Kontaveit, Swiatek to meet for Qatar Open title

9 hours ago
 Cyclone Emnati leaves four dead in Madagascar

Cyclone Emnati leaves four dead in Madagascar

10 hours ago

More Stories From Miscellaneous

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.

>