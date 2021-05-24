UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Bergeron Scores Twice As Bruins Oust Capitals From Stanley Cup

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 1 minute ago Mon 24th May 2021 | 09:50 AM

Bergeron scores twice as Bruins oust Capitals from Stanley Cup

Los Angeles, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th May, 2021 ) :Patrice Bergeron scored twice and goalie Tuukka Rask made 40 saves as the Boston Bruins clinched their Stanley Cup first-round playoff series with a 3-1 win over the Washington Capitals in game five on Sunday.

David Pastrnak also scored for the Bruins, who won the series 4-1 and are seeking their first Stanley Cup title since 2011.

Boston will play the winner of the Pittsburgh-New York Islanders series in the second round of the 2021 Stanley Cup playoffs. That series is level at 2-2.

Conor Sheary scored the only goal for the Capitals, who lost in the first round of the playoffs for the third straight year.

The Alex Ovechkin-led Capitals powerplay struggled, going zero-for-four Sunday and was just one-for-10 in the last two contests.

Pastrnak gave Boston a 1-0 lead 2:28 into the second period at the Capital One Arena. He picked up the puck in Washington's zone and beat two Capitals defenders to put it past goaltender Ilya Samsonov.

Bergeron made it 2-0 later in the period after a Washington turnover near the blue line, firing a hard shot past Samsonov with 5:55 left in the second.

The 2018 Stanley Cup champions Capitals finally got on the scoreboard when Sheary scored on a rebound just 11 seconds into the third period, making it 2-1.

Bergeron added the insurance with 7:35 left in the third.

Related Topics

Firing Washington Stanley York Lead Boston Sunday 2018

Recent Stories

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

26 minutes ago

Bahrain suspends entry for travellers from &#039;R ..

8 hours ago

Liverpool, Chelsea qualify for CL, Leicester miss ..

9 hours ago

Fujairah Ruler’s Court mourns death of Sheikha S ..

9 hours ago

Ajman Ruler’s Court mourns death of Sheikha Sham ..

9 hours ago

Ras Al Khaimah Ruler’s Court mourns death of She ..

9 hours ago

More Stories From Miscellaneous

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.