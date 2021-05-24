Bergeron scores twice as Bruins oust Capitals from Stanley Cup

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

Los Angeles, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th May, 2021 ) :Patrice Bergeron scored twice and goalie Tuukka Rask made 40 saves as the Boston Bruins clinched their Stanley Cup first-round playoff series with a 3-1 win over the Washington Capitals in game five on Sunday.

David Pastrnak also scored for the Bruins, who won the series 4-1 and are seeking their first Stanley Cup title since 2011.

Boston will play the winner of the Pittsburgh-New York Islanders series in the second round of the 2021 Stanley Cup playoffs. That series is level at 2-2.

Conor Sheary scored the only goal for the Capitals, who lost in the first round of the playoffs for the third straight year.

The Alex Ovechkin-led Capitals powerplay struggled, going zero-for-four Sunday and was just one-for-10 in the last two contests.

Pastrnak gave Boston a 1-0 lead 2:28 into the second period at the Capital One Arena. He picked up the puck in Washington's zone and beat two Capitals defenders to put it past goaltender Ilya Samsonov.

Bergeron made it 2-0 later in the period after a Washington turnover near the blue line, firing a hard shot past Samsonov with 5:55 left in the second.

The 2018 Stanley Cup champions Capitals finally got on the scoreboard when Sheary scored on a rebound just 11 seconds into the third period, making it 2-1.

Bergeron added the insurance with 7:35 left in the third.